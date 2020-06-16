Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)?

The shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $0.20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FET is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that FET is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 344.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.75.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.60 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 6.27 million shares were traded which represents a 4.55% incline from the average session volume which is 6.57 million shares. FET had ended its last session trading at $0.62. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 FET 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $3.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Forum Energy Technologies Inc. generated 108.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.95% to reach $80.71/share. It started the day trading at $81.14 and traded between $74.3461 and $79.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YY’s 50-day SMA is 61.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.23. The stock has a high of $78.76 for the year while the low is $41.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.00%, as 3.68M FET shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 86.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more YY shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 350,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,766,517 shares of YY, with a total valuation of $168,895,863. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more YY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,482,501 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by 24.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,515,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -808,123 shares of JOYY Inc. which are valued at $153,560,958. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,660 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,826,715 shares and is now valued at $111,520,951. Following these latest developments, around 1.43% of JOYY Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.