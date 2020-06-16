Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)?

The shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on June 15, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the DVAX stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. JP Morgan was of a view that DVAX is Overweight in its latest report on May 10, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that DVAX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 256.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.34.

The shares of the company added by 12.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.85 while ending the day at $6.42. During the trading session, a total of 7.29 million shares were traded which represents a -43.75% decline from the average session volume which is 5.07 million shares. DVAX had ended its last session trading at $5.71. Dynavax Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 DVAX 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dynavax Technologies Corporation generated 37.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.57%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. BTIG Research also rated CUE as Initiated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that CUE could surge by 13.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.63% to reach $31.80/share. It started the day trading at $28.19 and traded between $25.91 and $27.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUE's 50-day SMA is 24.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.55. The stock has a high of $31.69 for the year while the low is $6.54. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 135.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 121.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more CUE shares, increasing its portfolio by 78.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,098,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,503,840 shares of CUE, with a total valuation of $69,306,291.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Cue Biopharma Inc. shares by 5.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,209,501 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,986 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc. which are valued at $33,478,988. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cue Biopharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,715 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 883,775 shares and is now valued at $24,462,892. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cue Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.