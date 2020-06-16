Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)?

The shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that AXAS is Neutral in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that AXAS is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 244.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.17.

The shares of the company added by 10.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.245 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 8.61 million shares were traded which represents a 30.47% incline from the average session volume which is 12.38 million shares. AXAS had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $51.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.44, with a beta of 3.37. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AXAS 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation generated 7.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.81% to reach $22.72/share. It started the day trading at $20.90 and traded between $19.10 and $20.87 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.30 for the year while the low is $10.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 122.96%, as 10.90M AXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.21% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NVST shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,803,345 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,198,609 shares of NVST, with a total valuation of $574,978,594. Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… meanwhile bought more NVST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,354,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Envista Holdings Corporation shares by 4.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,096,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 430,178 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation which are valued at $213,430,899. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its Envista Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,220,642 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,220,642 shares and is now valued at $173,784,372. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Envista Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.