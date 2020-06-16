Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY), DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)?

The shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skyline Champion Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sector Perform the SKY stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. SunTrust was of a view that SKY is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SKY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.50.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.31 while ending the day at $24.28. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a 22.53% incline from the average session volume which is 0.7 million shares. SKY had ended its last session trading at $22.40. Skyline Champion Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 29.67, with a beta of 2.84. Skyline Champion Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SKY 52-week low price stands at $10.82 while its 52-week high price is $37.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Skyline Champion Corporation generated 209.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Skyline Champion Corporation has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.12% to reach $10.45/share. It started the day trading at $9.63 and traded between $8.67 and $9.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOYU’s 50-day SMA is 7.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.02. The stock has a high of $11.88 for the year while the low is $6.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.13%, as 4.72M SKY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.87% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 142.24, while the P/B ratio is 3.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more DOYU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -4,890,287 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,744,823 shares of DOYU, with a total valuation of $159,703,407. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more DOYU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,128,660 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra Capital Ltd. decreased its DouYu International Holdings Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,366,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited which are valued at $30,297,852. In the same vein, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… decreased its DouYu International Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,835,513 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,517,904 shares and is now valued at $22,661,136.