Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)?

The shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novavax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on May 28, 2020, to Buy the NVAX stock while also putting a $61 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 12, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. B. Riley FBR was of a view that NVAX is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that NVAX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1342.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.59.

The shares of the company added by 12.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.00 while ending the day at $51.07. During the trading session, a total of 8.68 million shares were traded which represents a 6.41% incline from the average session volume which is 9.27 million shares. NVAX had ended its last session trading at $45.57. NVAX 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $61.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novavax Inc. generated 186.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -191.38%. Novavax Inc. has the potential to record -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 31, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $7.85 and traded between $7.03 and $7.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTNT’s 50-day SMA is 7.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.45. The stock has a high of $11.30 for the year while the low is $2.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.54%, as 4.12M NVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Quotient Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 133.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,289,054 shares of QTNT, with a total valuation of $103,521,731. Polar Capital LLP meanwhile bought more QTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,286,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its Quotient Limited shares by 100.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,164,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,091,030 shares of Quotient Limited which are valued at $32,439,874. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Quotient Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 552,178 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,666,288 shares and is now valued at $28,560,384. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Quotient Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.