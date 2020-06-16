Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)?

The shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 22, 2015, to Buy the BCLI stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.15.

The shares of the company added by 17.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.47 while ending the day at $9.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -200.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. BCLI had ended its last session trading at $8.47. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BCLI 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 12.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.13%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on August 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is now rated as Neutral. Seaport Global Securities also rated FTK as Upgrade on January 20, 2016, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FTK could surge by 32.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.05 and traded between $0.97 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTK’s 50-day SMA is 0.9417 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5736. The stock has a high of $4.01 for the year while the low is $0.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.45%, as 4.87M BCLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.04% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 527.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newtyn Management LLC bought more FTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 160.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newtyn Management LLC purchasing 3,188,635 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,178,952 shares of FTK, with a total valuation of $5,075,373. North Sound Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more FTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,214,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,679,786 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,850 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. which are valued at $3,606,190. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,130 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,481,386 shares and is now valued at $3,411,758. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of Flotek Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.