Is It Crazy To Buy NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) And Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)

The shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIO Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.30. Bernstein was of a view that NIO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 25, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that NIO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.80.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 473.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.87.

The shares of the company added by 11.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.92 while ending the day at $6.83. During the trading session, a total of 113.0 million shares were traded which represents a -133.14% decline from the average session volume which is 48.47 million shares. NIO had ended its last session trading at $6.10. NIO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $6.95.

The NIO Inc. generated 282.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -104.55%. NIO Inc. has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. BofA/Merrill also rated DT as Initiated on April 22, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that DT could down by -3.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.50% to reach $37.13/share. It started the day trading at $38.8199 and traded between $34.88 and $38.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DT’s 50-day SMA is 31.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.42. The stock has a high of $39.41 for the year while the low is $17.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.14%, as 5.52M NIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of Dynatrace Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 99.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coatue Management LLC bought more DT shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coatue Management LLC purchasing 1,444,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,480,076 shares of DT, with a total valuation of $441,638,524. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $369,511,467 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… decreased its Dynatrace Inc. shares by 26.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,633,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,702,491 shares of Dynatrace Inc. which are valued at $293,673,248. In the same vein, Jennison Associates LLC decreased its Dynatrace Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,510,922 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,510,922 shares and is now valued at $212,005,169. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Dynatrace Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.