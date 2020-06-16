Is It Crazy To Buy Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) And Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.14.

The shares of the company added by 13.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.22 while ending the day at $14.85. During the trading session, a total of 5.9 million shares were traded which represents a -309.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. FMCI had ended its last session trading at $13.14. FMCI 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $16.15.

The Forum Merger II Corporation generated 0.8 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.70 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTC’s 50-day SMA is 1.6692 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0461. The stock has a high of $19.55 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 91509.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 481.43%, as 532,065 FMCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.24% of Mmtec Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 660.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -68.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 154.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC sold more MTC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -100.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC selling -21,030 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 0 shares of MTC, with a total valuation of $0. RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. meanwhile sold more MTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Capital, Inc. decreased its Mmtec Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12 shares of Mmtec Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Mmtec Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,026 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 63.41% of Mmtec Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.