Is It Crazy To Buy Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) And Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

The shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been pegged with a rating of Negative by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caleres Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Neutral the CAL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Susquehanna was of a view that CAL is Positive in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Needham thinks that CAL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.01.

The shares of the company added by 11.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.10 while ending the day at $8.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -24.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. CAL had ended its last session trading at $7.73. Caleres Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CAL 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $24.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caleres Inc. generated 187.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 147.69%. Caleres Inc. has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. It started the day trading at $2.25 and traded between $1.50 and $1.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMPY’s 50-day SMA is 1.1651 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.3968. The stock has a high of $7.91 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.79%, as 1.76M CAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.81% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 873.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 134.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fir Tree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,415,297 shares of AMPY, with a total valuation of $11,456,827. Brigade Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more AMPY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,354,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avenue Capital Management II LP decreased its Amplify Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,561,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. which are valued at $2,817,513. Following these latest developments, around 19.33% of Amplify Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.