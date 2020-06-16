Is It Crazy To Buy Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) And Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

The shares of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcimoto Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 248.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -338.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. FUV had ended its last session trading at $3.11. Arcimoto Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 FUV 52-week low price stands at $0.97 while its 52-week high price is $4.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arcimoto Inc. generated 1.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.33%. Arcimoto Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. Oppenheimer also rated PTON as Reiterated on May 27, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that PTON could surge by 3.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.03% to reach $51.68/share. It started the day trading at $51.00 and traded between $47.08 and $49.94 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $49.68 for the year while the low is $17.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.20%, as 12.57M FUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 124.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more PTON shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -204,305 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,261,154 shares of PTON, with a total valuation of $728,248,087. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more PTON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,077,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by 45.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,125,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,229,998 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. which are valued at $216,254,338. In the same vein, Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,908 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,618,908 shares and is now valued at $194,871,729. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.