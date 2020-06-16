Is A Downturn Overdue? Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)?

The shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $195 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teladoc Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that TDOC is Overweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that TDOC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $179.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 244.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.61.

The shares of the company added by 9.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $174.20 while ending the day at $188.28. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a 4.41% incline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. TDOC had ended its last session trading at $172.27. Teladoc Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 TDOC 52-week low price stands at $54.58 while its 52-week high price is $203.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Teladoc Health Inc. generated 507.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.5%. Teladoc Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $69.00 and traded between $59.2101 and $68.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NKLA’s 50-day SMA is 25.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.09. The stock has a high of $93.99 for the year while the low is $9.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.94%, as 3.30M TDOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.67% of Nikola Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1116.89, while the P/B ratio is 8.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 522.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 563.39% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Nikola Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.