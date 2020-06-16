Is A Downturn Overdue? Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)?

The shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $15 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Neutral the SHLX stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. JP Morgan was of a view that SHLX is Underweight in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Mizuho thinks that SHLX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.20.

The shares of the company added by 7.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.06 while ending the day at $14.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 25.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. SHLX had ended its last session trading at $13.66. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.80 SHLX 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $22.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Shell Midstream Partners L.P. generated 292.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated MYGN as Downgrade on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that MYGN could surge by 31.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.83% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $12.80 and traded between $11.67 and $12.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYGN’s 50-day SMA is 14.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.13. The stock has a high of $48.40 for the year while the low is $9.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.20%, as 7.41M SHLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.11% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MYGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -343,518 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,588,021 shares of MYGN, with a total valuation of $168,373,945. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more MYGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,334,187 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,222,075 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,882 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. which are valued at $119,466,750. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 561,534 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,160,284 shares and is now valued at $60,448,927. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Myriad Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.