Is A Downturn Overdue? Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO), Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 259.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.78.

The shares of the company added by 10.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.0479 while ending the day at $4.53. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -86.05% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. QMCO had ended its last session trading at $4.11. QMCO 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quantum Corporation generated 8.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. Quantum Corporation has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is now rated as Perform. It started the day trading at $0.9896 and traded between $0.86 and $0.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONM’s 50-day SMA is 0.8905 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4320. The stock has a high of $17.95 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 418979.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.88%, as 493,893 QMCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nokomis Capital LLC sold more SONM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling -696,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,995,703 shares of SONM, with a total valuation of $2,486,433.

Similarly, GrizzlyRock Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by 60.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,379,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 517,712 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,144,850. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 764,210 shares and is now valued at $634,294. Following these latest developments, around 35.11% of Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.