Is A Downturn Overdue? OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT), Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is 13.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.38.

The shares of the company added by 23.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.51 while ending the day at $19.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -345.36% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. OCFT had ended its last session trading at $15.63. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 OCFT 52-week low price stands at $9.02 while its 52-week high price is $16.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. generated 572.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has the potential to record -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated EXPR as Reiterated on November 30, 2017, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EXPR could down by -1.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.62% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $1.94 and traded between $1.76 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.8960 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1855. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.80%, as 12.68M OCFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.32% of Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EXPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -349,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,750,141 shares of EXPR, with a total valuation of $19,110,276. No Street GP LP meanwhile bought more EXPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,453,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Express Inc. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,078,711 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,863 shares of Express Inc. which are valued at $11,914,274. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its Express Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 860,719 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,012,950 shares and is now valued at $11,785,382. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.