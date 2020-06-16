Is A Downturn Overdue? IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)?

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2571.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.99.

The shares of the company added by 8.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.87. During the trading session, a total of 21.43 million shares were traded which represents a -55.76% decline from the average session volume which is 13.76 million shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $1.72. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $3.13.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 5.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. It started the day trading at $3.715 and traded between $3.30 and $3.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 2.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.15. The stock has a high of $4.33 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.44%, as 4.30M IZEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.31% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 312.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 90.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MPM Oncology Impact Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,250,000 shares of MEIP, with a total valuation of $22,843,750. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,533,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP decreased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 5.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,046,272 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $18,444,124. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,350,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,866,183 shares and is now valued at $17,785,899. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.