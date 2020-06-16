Is A Downturn Overdue? Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)?

The shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Co-Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 18, 2020, to Buy the CODX stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2349.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.31.

The shares of the company added by 11.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.40 while ending the day at $17.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.93 million shares were traded which represents a 48.2% incline from the average session volume which is 7.58 million shares. CODX had ended its last session trading at $15.57. Co-Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.90 CODX 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $29.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Co-Diagnostics Inc. generated 17.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 08, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.47% to reach $14.58/share. It started the day trading at $9.77 and traded between $8.80 and $9.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTSO’s 50-day SMA is 9.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.89. The stock has a high of $11.24 for the year while the low is $3.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.06%, as 2.74M CODX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.40% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 904.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 111.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 140.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CTSO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 25,830 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,910,461 shares of CTSO, with a total valuation of $19,505,807. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CTSO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,757,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Skylands Capital LLC increased its Cytosorbents Corporation shares by 38.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,126,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 310,431 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation which are valued at $11,499,523. In the same vein, Granahan Investment Management, I… increased its Cytosorbents Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,512 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 691,130 shares and is now valued at $7,056,437. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Cytosorbents Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.