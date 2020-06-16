Expensive Market, What To Buy? Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER), iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The shares of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xperi Holding Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. The Benchmark Company was of a view that XPER is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that XPER is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.41.

The shares of the company added by 9.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.72 while ending the day at $13.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -124.71% decline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. XPER had ended its last session trading at $12.42. Xperi Holding Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 XPER 52-week low price stands at $9.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xperi Holding Corporation generated 108.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.93%. Xperi Holding Corporation has the potential to record 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.54% to reach $9.79/share. It started the day trading at $9.97 and traded between $8.78 and $9.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHRT’s 50-day SMA is 7.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.92. The stock has a high of $19.69 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.38%, as 8.31M XPER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.20% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 933.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more IHRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -66,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,322,476 shares of IHRT, with a total valuation of $63,705,541. Invesco Senior Secured Management… meanwhile sold more IHRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,159,690 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by 7.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,009,259 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,629 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. which are valued at $26,180,553. In the same vein, Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,863,996 shares and is now valued at $24,916,765. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of iHeartMedia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.