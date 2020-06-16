Expensive Market, What To Buy? Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN), 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The shares of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precigen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 256.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.69.

The shares of the company added by 8.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.92 while ending the day at $4.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.26 million shares were traded which represents a -17.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. PGEN had ended its last session trading at $4.14. Precigen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PGEN 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.77.

The Precigen Inc. generated 37.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Citigroup also rated TXG as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that TXG could surge by 4.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.20% to reach $92.40/share. It started the day trading at $89.07 and traded between $80.90 and $88.42 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $108.36 for the year while the low is $45.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.59%, as 1.80M PGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.13% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 724.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more TXG shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 1,774,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,792,818 shares of TXG, with a total valuation of $529,636,019. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TXG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,193,810 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its 10x Genomics Inc. shares by 60.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,573,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 594,693 shares of 10x Genomics Inc. which are valued at $122,647,590. In the same vein, JS Capital Management LLC increased its 10x Genomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 261,335 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,413,445 shares and is now valued at $110,206,307. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of 10x Genomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.