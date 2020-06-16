Expensive Market, What To Buy? Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

The shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jaguar Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.10.

The shares of the company added by 9.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4762 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 5.58 million shares were traded which represents a -156.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. JAGX had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Jaguar Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 JAGX 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.49.

The Jaguar Health Inc. generated 1.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jaguar Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.95 and traded between $1.67 and $1.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.5866 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9366. The stock has a high of $3.66 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 429900.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.49%, as 565,276 JAGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ABUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 1,202,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,869,281 shares of ABUS, with a total valuation of $14,906,340. Cowen & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more ABUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,398,313 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by 4,406.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,478,119 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,423,126 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which are valued at $5,377,518. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 175,920 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,045,626 shares and is now valued at $4,439,008. Following these latest developments, around 30.16% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.