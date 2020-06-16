Expensive Market, What To Buy? Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

The shares of Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accel Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.97.

The shares of the company added by 10.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.43 while ending the day at $10.48. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a -225.44% decline from the average session volume which is 0.28 million shares. ACEL had ended its last session trading at $9.48. Accel Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 ACEL 52-week low price stands at $5.22 while its 52-week high price is $13.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accel Entertainment Inc. generated 166.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Accel Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Morgan Stanley also rated GLUU as Downgrade on May 11, 2020, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that GLUU could surge by 15.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.75% to reach $10.71/share. It started the day trading at $9.08 and traded between $8.27 and $9.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLUU’s 50-day SMA is 8.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.55. The stock has a high of $10.72 for the year while the low is $3.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.49%, as 5.89M ACEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.11% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 99.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GLUU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -947,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,617,222 shares of GLUU, with a total valuation of $155,859,876. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GLUU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,788,080 worth of shares.

Similarly, Coatue Management LLC increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by 1,196.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,370,311 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,033,282 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. which are valued at $43,615,704. In the same vein, DNB Asset Management AS increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,022,780 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,130,763 shares and is now valued at $41,225,015. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Glu Mobile Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.