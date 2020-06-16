Analysts Turn Mixed On Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

The shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vuzix Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2016, to Buy the VUZI stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2015. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that VUZI is Buy in its latest report on September 28, 2015. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that VUZI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.50.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.14 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 27.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. VUZI had ended its last session trading at $2.21. Vuzix Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 VUZI 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The Vuzix Corporation generated 6.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. It started the day trading at $18.20 and traded between $16.87 and $18.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGTX’s 50-day SMA is 15.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.08. The stock has a high of $22.28 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.96%, as 12.17M VUZI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.07% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 153.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more TGTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,401,046 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,788,457 shares of TGTX, with a total valuation of $238,504,723. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TGTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,102,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TG Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,498,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 37,992 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $102,539,602. Following these latest developments, around 9.91% of TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.