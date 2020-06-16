Analysts Turn Mixed On ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 28, 2020, to Sector Perform the VIAC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $18. Imperial Capital was of a view that VIAC is Outperform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that VIAC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.68.

The shares of the company added by 8.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.70 while ending the day at $24.89. During the trading session, a total of 20.14 million shares were traded which represents a -33.46% decline from the average session volume which is 15.09 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $22.90. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 589.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.65%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $0.5399 and traded between $0.4255 and $0.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELA’s 50-day SMA is 0.3003 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5014. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.27%, as 7.13M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.37% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 163.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more XELA shares, increasing its portfolio by 117.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,777,887 shares of XELA, with a total valuation of $9,027,813. Greenlight Capital, Inc. meanwhile sold more XELA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,443,585 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kepos Capital LP increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by 47.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,007,500. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,261,104 shares and is now valued at $734,859. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Exela Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.