Analysts Turn Mixed On Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $26 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Neutral the TRGP stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Raymond James was of a view that TRGP is Outperform in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that TRGP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 500.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.94.

The shares of the company added by 11.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.6431 while ending the day at $21.96. During the trading session, a total of 3.83 million shares were traded which represents a 41.31% incline from the average session volume which is 6.53 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $19.63. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $3.66 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 375.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 126.47%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.22 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.1936 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2405. The stock has a high of $0.89 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.57%, as 4.89M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.39% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $4,270,587. Southpaw Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more LLEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $435,619 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by 40.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,022,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 586,173 shares of Lilis Energy Inc. which are valued at $366,078. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,059 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,104,523 shares and is now valued at $199,919. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.