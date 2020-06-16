Analysts Turn Mixed On Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL), VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

The shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Purple Innovation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Outperform the PRPL stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. ROTH Capital was of a view that PRPL is Buy in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Wedbush thinks that PRPL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 275.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.81.

The shares of the company added by 9.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.71 while ending the day at $16.61. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a -39.41% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. PRPL had ended its last session trading at $15.21. Purple Innovation Inc. currently has a market cap of $889.96 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 296.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.09, with a beta of 1.75. Purple Innovation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PRPL 52-week low price stands at $4.42 while its 52-week high price is $17.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Purple Innovation Inc. generated 26.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%. Purple Innovation Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.43% to reach $2.51/share. It started the day trading at $1.83 and traded between $1.69 and $1.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEON’s 50-day SMA is 1.5811 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1500. The stock has a high of $3.28 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.26%, as 3.46M PRPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of VEON Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.58, while the P/B ratio is 5.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.35% over the last six months.

Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… meanwhile sold more VEON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,137,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP decreased its VEON Ltd. shares by 7.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 37,462,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,943,628 shares of VEON Ltd. which are valued at $55,818,831. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its VEON Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,006,493 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 36,278,065 shares and is now valued at $54,054,317. Following these latest developments, around 39.60% of VEON Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.