Analysts Turn Mixed On Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS), Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

The shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $27 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domtar Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that UFS is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that UFS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.89.

The shares of the company added by 8.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.38 while ending the day at $23.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -98.08% decline from the average session volume which is 0.9 million shares. UFS had ended its last session trading at $21.49. Domtar Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 219.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 43.92, with a beta of 1.69. Domtar Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UFS 52-week low price stands at $18.40 while its 52-week high price is $44.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domtar Corporation generated 152.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -533.33%. Domtar Corporation has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Oppenheimer also rated EVBG as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $119 suggesting that EVBG could surge by 3.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $128.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.98% to reach $140.82/share. It started the day trading at $136.43 and traded between $128.20 and $136.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVBG’s 50-day SMA is 129.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.44. The stock has a high of $165.79 for the year while the low is $59.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.80%, as 4.92M UFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.22% of Everbridge Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 700.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Select Equity Group LP bought more EVBG shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Select Equity Group LP purchasing 470,683 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,860,880 shares of EVBG, with a total valuation of $564,692,309. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EVBG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $466,145,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Everbridge Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,073,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,482 shares of Everbridge Inc. which are valued at $449,566,090. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everbridge Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,384 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,194,787 shares and is now valued at $321,009,547. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Everbridge Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.