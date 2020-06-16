Analysts Turn Mixed On CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS), Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.53.

The shares of the company added by 12.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.435 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 13.54 million shares were traded which represents a -157.49% decline from the average session volume which is 5.26 million shares. CHFS had ended its last session trading at $0.45. CHF Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 CHFS 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.50.

The CHF Solutions Inc. generated 5.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -421.62%. CHF Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $5.10 and traded between $4.36 and $4.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WAFU’s 50-day SMA is 1.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.17. The stock has a high of $15.39 for the year while the low is $1.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5915.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.10%, as 8,642 CHFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 137.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 226.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 170.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC sold more WAFU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -100.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC selling -13,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 0 shares of WAFU, with a total valuation of $0. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more WAFU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 73.04% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.