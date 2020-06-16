Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

The shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Raymond James was of a view that ZIOP is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ZIOP is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.59.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.97 while ending the day at $3.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -4.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. ZIOP had ended its last session trading at $3.11. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.60 ZIOP 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $7.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. generated 171.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.7903 and traded between $0.67 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOXL’s 50-day SMA is 0.7870 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2494. The stock has a high of $3.26 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11602.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2204.83%, as 267,429 ZIOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.77% of Boxlight Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 100.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BOXL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 338,589 shares of BOXL, with a total valuation of $288,139. Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Boxlight Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,027 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Boxlight Corporation which are valued at $39,169. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Boxlight Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.