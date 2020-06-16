Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2017. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SuperCom Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2015, to Buy the SPCB stock while also putting a $13.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2014. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 712.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.18.

The shares of the company added by 8.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.72 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 42.81% incline from the average session volume which is 3.13 million shares. SPCB had ended its last session trading at $1.87. SuperCom Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SPCB 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.09.

The SuperCom Ltd. generated 3.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. SuperCom Ltd. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $89. Barclays also rated PDD as Downgrade on May 27, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that PDD could down by -16.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.24% to reach $66.88/share. It started the day trading at $78.44 and traded between $72.31 and $77.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDD’s 50-day SMA is 55.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.33. The stock has a high of $75.33 for the year while the low is $19.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.54%, as 38.16M SPCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 141.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 103.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more PDD shares, increasing its portfolio by 60.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,255,238 shares of PDD, with a total valuation of $1,822,557,765. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more PDD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,422,237,902 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Pinduoduo Inc. shares by 1,997.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,652,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,905,666 shares of Pinduoduo Inc. which are valued at $1,046,652,182. In the same vein, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… increased its Pinduoduo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,358,662 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,446,186 shares and is now valued at $698,536,458. Following these latest developments, around 1.27% of Pinduoduo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.