Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

The shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NuStar Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NS is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2019. UBS thinks that NS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 248.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.03.

The shares of the company added by 9.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.78 while ending the day at $17.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 3.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. NS had ended its last session trading at $15.81. NuStar Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NS 52-week low price stands at $4.98 while its 52-week high price is $30.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NuStar Energy L.P. generated 17.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. NuStar Energy L.P. has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.67% to reach $2.85/share. It started the day trading at $3.38 and traded between $3.14 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIT’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.50. The stock has a high of $4.61 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.07%, as 11.99M NS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of Wipro Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.34, while the P/B ratio is 2.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WIT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -171,721 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,851,079 shares of WIT, with a total valuation of $52,467,071. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more WIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,051,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Wipro Limited shares by 22.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,047,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,687,345 shares of Wipro Limited which are valued at $29,947,635. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management Lt… increased its Wipro Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,180,276 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,394,178 shares and is now valued at $27,784,729. Following these latest developments, around 79.00% of Wipro Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.