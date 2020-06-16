Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

The shares of NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantKwest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that NK is Sell in its latest report on May 16, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that NK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 732.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.57.

The shares of the company added by 20.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.50 while ending the day at $8.32. During the trading session, a total of 5.94 million shares were traded which represents a -278.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. NK had ended its last session trading at $6.88. NantKwest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 NK 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $9.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NantKwest Inc. generated 16.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. NantKwest Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.95% to reach $5.53/share. It started the day trading at $5.08 and traded between $4.91 and $4.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BB’s 50-day SMA is 4.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.35. The stock has a high of $9.09 for the year while the low is $2.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.54%, as 27.05M NK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.94% of BlackBerry Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more BB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -4,892,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,998,362 shares of BB, with a total valuation of $310,872,400.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by 2.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,392,446 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 385,907 shares of BlackBerry Limited which are valued at $89,980,949. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 551,528 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,176,855 shares and is now valued at $65,780,607. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of BlackBerry Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.