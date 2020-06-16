Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the AM stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $5. JP Morgan was of a view that AM is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AM is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 262.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.47.

The shares of the company added by 15.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.98 while ending the day at $6.12. During the trading session, a total of 13.29 million shares were traded which represents a -48.15% decline from the average session volume which is 8.97 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $5.28. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 AM 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $12.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.78%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on June 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Cowen also rated TBPH as Initiated on May 13, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that TBPH could surge by 29.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.61% to reach $33.63/share. It started the day trading at $25.14 and traded between $23.28 and $23.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TBPH’s 50-day SMA is 26.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.28. The stock has a high of $31.54 for the year while the low is $15.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.31%, as 1.99M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 374.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.91% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,309,168 shares of TBPH, with a total valuation of $235,056,492. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TBPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $229,912,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Advisors (UK) Ltd. increased its Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares by 26,907.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,855,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,837,707 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. which are valued at $122,606,072. In the same vein, Link Fund Solutions Ltd. increased its Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 414,485 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,836,864 shares and is now valued at $122,130,816. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.