2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK), Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.25.

The shares of the company added by 65.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $1.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -11451.08% decline from the average session volume which is 21300.0 shares. UONEK had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Urban One Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 UONEK 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $2.27.

The Urban One Inc. generated 66.39 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.75 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEIX’s 50-day SMA is 0.4658 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5393. The stock has a high of $1.00 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 401571.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.72%, as 250,099 UONEK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 224.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PEIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 79,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,852,491 shares of PEIX, with a total valuation of $1,902,611.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,676,539 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,800 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. which are valued at $1,118,252. In the same vein, HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,310,261 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,530,012 shares and is now valued at $1,020,518. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.