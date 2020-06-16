2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)

The shares of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MacroGenics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 26, 2020, to Buy the MGNX stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $8. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that MGNX is Overweight in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that MGNX is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 449.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.40.

The shares of the company added by 10.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.80 while ending the day at $22.18. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a 74.12% incline from the average session volume which is 3.14 million shares. MGNX had ended its last session trading at $20.03. MacroGenics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 MGNX 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $29.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MacroGenics Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. MacroGenics Inc. has the potential to record -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. JP Morgan also rated NPTN as Initiated on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NPTN could surge by 20.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.76% to reach $11.94/share. It started the day trading at $9.48 and traded between $8.5453 and $9.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NPTN’s 50-day SMA is 8.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.62. The stock has a high of $10.34 for the year while the low is $3.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.98%, as 4.11M MGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.96% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 166.32, while the P/B ratio is 2.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more NPTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 514,399 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,500,712 shares of NPTN, with a total valuation of $30,351,173. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,271,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NeoPhotonics Corporation shares by 2.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,397,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,502 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation which are valued at $20,785,250. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NeoPhotonics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,525 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,254,564 shares and is now valued at $19,547,070. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.