2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.66.

The shares of the company added by 18.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.95 while ending the day at $3.32. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a -1652.37% decline from the average session volume which is 34380.0 shares. ETTX had ended its last session trading at $2.81. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 ETTX 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. generated 17.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.3%. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.78 and traded between $0.69 and $0.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6878 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2164. The stock has a high of $3.01 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 487908.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.99%, as 561,046 ETTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.27% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 113.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.01% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,975 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Globus Maritime Limited shares by 13.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3 shares of Globus Maritime Limited which are valued at $17. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Globus Maritime Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 46.24% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.