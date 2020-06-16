2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Outperform the MDRX stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MDRX is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MDRX is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.22.

The shares of the company added by 9.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.97 while ending the day at $6.63. During the trading session, a total of 5.63 million shares were traded which represents a -164.46% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. MDRX had ended its last session trading at $6.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MDRX 52-week low price stands at $4.56 while its 52-week high price is $12.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. generated 212.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -450.0%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $69.50. ROTH Capital also rated IIPR as Initiated on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $110 suggesting that IIPR could surge by 10.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.38% to reach $106.90/share. It started the day trading at $95.86 and traded between $88.00 and $95.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IIPR’s 50-day SMA is 79.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.54. The stock has a high of $139.53 for the year while the low is $40.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.04%, as 2.36M MDRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.25% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 474.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IIPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 692,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,438,602 shares of IIPR, with a total valuation of $199,282,555. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IIPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,022,743 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.