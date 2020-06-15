Two Stocks To Tuck Away: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

The shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $32 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VICI Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the VICI stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 26, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24.50. Jefferies was of a view that VICI is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that VICI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.91.

The shares of the company added by 8.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.02 while ending the day at $22.29. During the trading session, a total of 5.66 million shares were traded which represents a 9.63% incline from the average session volume which is 6.26 million shares. VICI had ended its last session trading at $20.51. VICI 52-week low price stands at $9.85 while its 52-week high price is $28.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. VICI Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.30. It started the day trading at $2.07 and traded between $1.91 and $2.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPGN’s 50-day SMA is 2.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.84. The stock has a high of $15.20 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 761481.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.14%, as 861,540 VICI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.06% of OpGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The G1 Execution Services LLC bought more OPGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 120.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The G1 Execution Services LLC purchasing 41,097 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,256 shares of OPGN, with a total valuation of $145,997. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile sold more OPGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,094 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of OpGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.