Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

The shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $2.25 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2013. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $5.75. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on April 30, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ANH is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2013. Maxim Group thinks that ANH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.92.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.6752 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 28.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. ANH had ended its last session trading at $1.65. ANH 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $3.95.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is now rated as Outperform. Evercore ISI also rated WPC as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that WPC could down by -3.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.57% to reach $67.00/share. It started the day trading at $69.37 and traded between $66.50 and $69.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPC’s 50-day SMA is 62.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.47. The stock has a high of $93.62 for the year while the low is $38.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.50%, as 2.21M ANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.34% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.44, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WPC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -213,951 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,019,727 shares of WPC, with a total valuation of $1,498,931,845. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $632,309,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W. P. Carey Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,547,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,871 shares of W. P. Carey Inc. which are valued at $392,258,988. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its W. P. Carey Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 277,945 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,785,196 shares and is now valued at $166,861,092. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of W. P. Carey Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.