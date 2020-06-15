Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares fell to a low of $73.81 before closing at $77.04. Intraday shares traded counted 8.47 million, which was 40.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 14.30M. SBUX’s previous close was $76.38 while the outstanding shares total 1.17B. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.18, and a growth ratio of 24.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.25, with weekly volatility at 3.25% and ATR at 2.71. The SBUX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.02 and a $99.72 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.86% on 06/12/20.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Starbucks Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $84.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBUX, the company has in raw cash 2.57 billion on their books with 3.61 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5749900000 million total, with 8265800000 million as their total liabilities.

SBUX were able to record -283.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -114.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 474.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Starbucks Corporation recorded a total of 6.0 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.0 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.0 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.17B with the revenue now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBUX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBUX attractive?

In related news, svp chief accounting officer, Walker Jill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.64, for a total value of 165,280. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ULLMAN MYRON E III now sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 330,210. Also, Director, ULLMAN MYRON E III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were price at an average price of 74.89 per share, with a total market value of 318,432. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ULLMAN MYRON E III now holds 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,833. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 20 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Starbucks Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBUX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.98.