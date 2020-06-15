Should You Buy Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.31% on 06/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $59.83 before closing at $61.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was 21.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 820.86K. ARNA’s previous close was $61.50 while the outstanding shares total 50.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.26, with weekly volatility at 5.61% and ATR at 3.83. The ARNA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.95 and a $69.75 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 830137000 million total, with 44452000 million as their total liabilities.

ARNA were able to record -94.58 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -52.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -94.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a total of 0.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -305646.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1045.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 104.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.23M with the revenue now reading -2.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-2.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARNA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARNA attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Munshi Amit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 68.54, for a total value of 3,427,236. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Munshi Amit now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,250,000. Also, Executive VP and CBO, Aurentz Vincent sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,625,023. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Munshi Amit now holds 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,022,608. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARNA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.60.