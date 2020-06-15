Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Hold the RYAM stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. Berenberg was of a view that RYAM is Buy in its latest report on July 12, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that RYAM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 30, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a 41.83% incline from the average session volume which is 0.95 million shares. RYAM had ended its last session trading at $2.31. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RYAM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $6.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. generated 42.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.26%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has the potential to record -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Scotiabank also rated EPRT as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that EPRT could surge by 0.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.19% to reach $17.23/share. It started the day trading at $17.41 and traded between $16.6106 and $17.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPRT’s 50-day SMA is 13.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.18. The stock has a high of $29.34 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.94%, as 2.70M RYAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 600,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,277,636 shares of EPRT, with a total valuation of $167,466,955. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more EPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,707,601 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares by 8.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,788,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 756,624 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $133,511,389. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.