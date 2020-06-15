Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

The shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that GOL is Buy in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that GOL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 297.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.23.

The shares of the company added by 11.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.15 while ending the day at $7.35. During the trading session, a total of 5.23 million shares were traded which represents a -100.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.61 million shares. GOL had ended its last session trading at $6.57. GOL 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. generated 388.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.0%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has the potential to record -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.44% to reach $9.61/share. It started the day trading at $7.34 and traded between $6.88 and $7.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERJ’s 50-day SMA is 6.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.96. The stock has a high of $20.92 for the year while the low is $3.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.50%, as 6.55M GOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.10% of Embraer S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP bought more ERJ shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP purchasing 5,099,195 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,635,518 shares of ERJ, with a total valuation of $140,738,994. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. meanwhile sold more ERJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,476,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by 7.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,461,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -687,300 shares of Embraer S.A. which are valued at $46,455,584. In the same vein, Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 569,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,571,165 shares and is now valued at $30,585,696. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of Embraer S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.