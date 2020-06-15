Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Underweight the DBD stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $7. DA Davidson was of a view that DBD is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DBD is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.21.

The shares of the company added by 9.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.31 while ending the day at $5.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 24.89% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $5.00. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 512.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 117.65%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.36 and traded between $1.19 and $1.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRD’s 50-day SMA is 1.3973 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4796. The stock has a high of $7.24 for the year while the low is $0.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.43%, as 21.47M DBD shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TLRD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -113,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,133,679 shares of TLRD, with a total valuation of $9,202,446. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TLRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,057,125 worth of shares.

Similarly, Scion Asset Management LLC decreased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by 57.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,300,000 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. which are valued at $2,193,000. In the same vein, IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 349,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,574,025 shares and is now valued at $2,030,492. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Tailored Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.