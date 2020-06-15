Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

The shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $14.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Outperform the ABR stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $11. JP Morgan was of a view that ABR is Underweight in its latest report on October 24, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that ABR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.16.

The shares of the company added by 8.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.3708 while ending the day at $9.86. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 29.59% incline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. ABR had ended its last session trading at $9.05. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.74, with a beta of 1.81. ABR 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.45%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.3449 and traded between $0.32 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.2578 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8285. The stock has a high of $1.78 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.19%, as 27.95M ABR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.20% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CBL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -367,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,686,993 shares of CBL, with a total valuation of $7,406,098. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile bought more CBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,897,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by 13.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,622,382 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,161,730 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. which are valued at $2,886,715. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,471 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,474,912 shares and is now valued at $2,242,474. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.