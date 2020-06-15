Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ally Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Outperform the ALLY stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. Nomura was of a view that ALLY is Buy in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Barclays thinks that ALLY is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.235 while ending the day at $20.44. During the trading session, a total of 6.93 million shares were traded which represents a 10.72% incline from the average session volume which is 7.76 million shares. ALLY had ended its last session trading at $18.85. Ally Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.61. ALLY 52-week low price stands at $10.22 while its 52-week high price is $35.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 320.45%. Ally Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is now rated as Underperform. Credit Suisse also rated UNM as Upgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that UNM could surge by 6.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.29% to reach $18.20/share. It started the day trading at $17.18 and traded between $16.30 and $17.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNM’s 50-day SMA is 15.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.99. The stock has a high of $35.09 for the year while the low is $9.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.05%, as 6.92M ALLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.57% of Unum Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 835,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,799,577 shares of UNM, with a total valuation of $390,863,592. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more UNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $276,418,719 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Unum Group shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,055,810 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,682 shares of Unum Group which are valued at $182,645,522. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Unum Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 904,370 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,037,284 shares and is now valued at $167,214,853. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Unum Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.