Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.25.

The shares of the company added by 11.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.305 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a 41.94% incline from the average session volume which is 4.42 million shares. ZN had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 ZN 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $0.56.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. generated 6.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Nomura also rated DFS as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $59 suggesting that DFS could down by -3.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.25% to reach $51.32/share. It started the day trading at $53.37 and traded between $49.965 and $52.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DFS’s 50-day SMA is 42.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.09. The stock has a high of $92.98 for the year while the low is $23.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.49%, as 8.50M ZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Discover Financial Services shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -536,213 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,661,863 shares of DFS, with a total valuation of $1,124,175,111. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more DFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $817,676,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Discover Financial Services shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,652,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 237,322 shares of Discover Financial Services which are valued at $743,654,646. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Discover Financial Services shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,619,948 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,216,482 shares and is now valued at $675,425,060. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Discover Financial Services stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.