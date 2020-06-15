Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2020. That day the Siebert Williams Shank set price target on the stock to $0.25. JP Morgan was of a view that OAS is Underweight in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Barclays thinks that OAS is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 10 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 391.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.38.

The shares of the company added by 20.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.08 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 63.19 million shares were traded which represents a -38.35% decline from the average session volume which is 45.67 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $0.98. OAS 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $5.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 134.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is now rated as Buy. ROTH Capital also rated LAKE as Resumed on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $18.50 suggesting that LAKE could surge by 2.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.97% to reach $20.25/share. It started the day trading at $21.15 and traded between $19.40 and $19.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAKE’s 50-day SMA is 15.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.97. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $9.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.63%, as 1.49M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.75% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 78.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more LAKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 80,910 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 640,402 shares of LAKE, with a total valuation of $9,285,829. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more LAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,814,985 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Lakeland Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.