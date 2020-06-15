Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

The shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Dougherty & Company was of a view that TAST is Buy in its latest report on May 09, 2019. SunTrust thinks that TAST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 387.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.01.

The shares of the company added by 16.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.1975 while ending the day at $4.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -7.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. TAST had ended its last session trading at $4.10. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 TAST 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. generated 41.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 118.42%. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $3.85 and traded between $2.46 and $2.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SELB’s 50-day SMA is 3.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.50. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.65%, as 6.33M TAST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 850.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Mangrove Partners bought more SELB shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Mangrove Partners purchasing 294,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,548,857 shares of SELB, with a total valuation of $20,364,305.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by 9.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,609,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 325,400 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $13,246,762. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.