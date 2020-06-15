Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Market Perform the BBBY stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $7. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that BBBY is Sector Weight in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that BBBY is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.76.

The shares of the company added by 8.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.733 while ending the day at $8.10. During the trading session, a total of 7.32 million shares were traded which represents a 44.87% incline from the average session volume which is 13.28 million shares. BBBY had ended its last session trading at $7.46. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BBBY 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $17.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. generated 1.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.42%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has the potential to record -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. DA Davidson also rated COTY as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that COTY could surge by 15.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.33% to reach $5.76/share. It started the day trading at $5.09 and traded between $4.65 and $4.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COTY’s 50-day SMA is 4.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.98. The stock has a high of $13.81 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.50%, as 25.89M BBBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.02% of Coty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,328,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,333,280 shares of COTY, with a total valuation of $168,189,806. Newton Investment Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more COTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,070,675 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Coty Inc. shares by 3.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,788,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 570,498 shares of Coty Inc. which are valued at $60,941,925. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Coty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 210,773 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,223,294 shares and is now valued at $51,630,557. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Coty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.