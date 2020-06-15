Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

The shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BSMX is Underweight in its latest report on March 08, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that BSMX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.09.

The shares of the company added by 9.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.45 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 18.74% incline from the average session volume which is 0.69 million shares. BSMX had ended its last session trading at $3.32. BSMX 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $8.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is now rated as Hold. JP Morgan also rated STNE as Upgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that STNE could down by -14.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.97% to reach $32.37/share. It started the day trading at $37.24 and traded between $35.11 and $36.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNE’s 50-day SMA is 27.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.25. The stock has a high of $46.69 for the year while the low is $17.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.37%, as 12.16M BSMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.36% of StoneCo Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.00, while the P/B ratio is 8.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more STNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -926,565 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,912,264 shares of STNE, with a total valuation of $1,010,980,524. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more STNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $678,325,159 worth of shares.

Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… decreased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,166,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of StoneCo Ltd. which are valued at $448,802,577. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,140 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,669,397 shares and is now valued at $274,646,497. Following these latest developments, around 14.26% of StoneCo Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.