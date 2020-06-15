Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.37.

The shares of the company added by 55.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.99 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -2728.69% decline from the average session volume which is 25710.0 shares. ARTW had ended its last session trading at $1.96. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ARTW 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

The Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. generated 3000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.0%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $13.66/share. It started the day trading at $8.69 and traded between $8.10 and $8.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVG’s 50-day SMA is 8.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.54. The stock has a high of $13.83 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.03%, as 11.78M ARTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.78% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.95% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.66% of Pretium Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.